Rock City to renovate several sites and add terraced seating to Lover’s Leap

(Times Free Press) - Rock City is renovating several sites at its gardens and is adding terraced seating near the edge of its famously advertised view, Lover's Leap.

The project started last week and is slated to end by March 1, kicking off the park's often-busy spring season.

"Now you walk out there and it's a place you can look through binoculars, you can look through telescopes. But it's a place you hike to, look, then hike back," said Jeff Raabe, Rock City's director of operations. "The difference will be you'll hike out there and have a place you can go and lounge."

