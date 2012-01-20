UPDATE 2: 3 injured in Bradley school bus crash

(WRCB) – Highway Patrol Troopers and sheriff's deputies in Bradley County are investigating a school bus crash near Walker Valley High.

According to school officials, Bus 28, driven by April Lowe, hit a Nissan pickup truck on North Lee Highway while traveling north around 7:40 a.m.

Thirty-one students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Two students were transported to Sky Ridge Medical Center with what are being called "very minor injuries".

The driver of the pick-up, a 48-year-old Ken Hammonds, received serious injuries in the crash. He was also taken to Sky Ridge, before being transferred to Erlanger.

Another bus was brought to the scene and transported all uninjured students to Walker Valley High.

"This was a very serious accident and had potential to be much worse. Everyone was very lucky. We had a great response from our emergency agencies" Stan Clark, Bradley County EMS.

North Lee Highway is closed between Walker Valley and Lauderdale Highway. Traffic is being detoured.