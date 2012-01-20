TDOT to close Market St Bridge for inspections Sunday

(WRCB) – If your weekend plans take you to Downtown or the North Shore this weekend, there is a project you need to know about.

TDOT will close the Market Street Bridge over the Tennessee River on Sunday for inspections.

The bridge will close around 8:00 a.m. as crews conduct the inspection and open the drawbridge portion of the bridge. The bridge will be reopened to traffic no later than noon.

Drivers can use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge to cross the river, pedestrians and cyclists can use the Walnut Street Bridge.