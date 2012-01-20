TDOT to close Market St Bridge for inspections Sunday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT to close Market St Bridge for inspections Sunday

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – If your weekend plans take you to Downtown or the North Shore this weekend, there is a project you need to know about.

TDOT will close the Market Street Bridge over the Tennessee River on Sunday for inspections.

The bridge will close around 8:00 a.m. as crews conduct the inspection and open the drawbridge portion of the bridge.  The bridge will be reopened to traffic no later than noon.

Drivers can use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge to cross the river, pedestrians and cyclists can use the Walnut Street Bridge.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.