After immigration crackdown, farmers mull planting

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Some farmers in Georgia and Alabama are changing plans for planting and harvesting this year's crops due to tough laws dealing with illegal immigration that some believe will lead to labor shortages.

Officials say it's still too early to know whether the laws enacted last year will affect farmers, but some say they already have decided to reduce plantings because they fear workers won't be available to harvest the crops.

Georgia farmer Aries Haygood says he will plant about 15% fewer Vidalia onions because of labor concerns and other factors.

Others say they will rely on guest worker programs to meet labor needs.

The Georgia and Alabama laws have tough enforcement provisions that farmers say are scaring migrant workers away from the states.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.