Nashville tech firm to open site in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) - Executives of a Tennessee-based technology firm say they plan to build a software development center in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/y1LIvM) that the project is expected to create 100 jobs initially and could expand to employ up to 250 workers over the next few years.

Asurion Insurance Services, which offers insurance for mobile phones and electronics and other technology protection products, plans the expansion in Piedmont Center in Atlanta. The site is expected to open by mid-year, and officials say average annual salaries are expected to be around $90,000.

Asurion is based in Nashville.

