UPDATED: Mistakes idle construction workers at TVA reactor

This file photo of April 2007, released by the Tennessee Valley Authority, shows the cooling tower of the single operating reactor at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in Spring City, Tenn.

(AP) - Mistakes by construction workers at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Watts Bar reactor project have idled about 1,000 workers temporarily for a safety talk.

TVA ordered the unpaid safety work stoppage at the reactor project between Chattanooga and Knoxville in response to finding cables being erroneously removed from the plant's operating Unit 1 reactor in December and discovering last week that a valve in the Unit 2 reactor now under construction was improperly removed from another system.

A TVA spokeswoman told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the work stoppage ordered to start at noon Wednesday is to continue "until the errors discovered are clearly communicated to all personnel."

TVA spokeswoman Barbara Martocci said no one was hurt and at no time was there a risk to public safety.

---

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.