"Secret" immigration panel didn't post meeting notices

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A state commission that recently was in court over allegations it crafted an immigration policy in secret hasn't regularly posted notices of upcoming meetings on its website during the past two years.

The Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission is the primary regulatory body for Tennessee law enforcement and usually meets monthly.

Until this week, there was no link to the group's meeting notices from its Web page. Another section of the government's website did post notices, but only occasionally. The notices were difficult to find and 1 of them had not been posted until after the meeting had started.

A few days after The Associated Press asked whether POST was complying with the legal requirement for meeting notices, upcoming meeting times appeared on the commission's Web page.

A POST spokesman would not answer questions, citing a pending lawsuit. He did say the commission has revisited its policy.

