Rinne and Predators beat Blue Jackets 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Pekka Rinne turned aside 38 shots - including 18 in the third period - for his fourth shutout, and Martin Erat had a goal and an assist in a two-minute burst in the second period to lift the Nashville Predators past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Thursday night.

Mike Fisher, on the power play, and Shea Weber, with a long short-handed shot into an empty net, also scored for Nashville, which won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Columbus fell to 2-3 under interim coach Todd Richards and was the last team to be shutout this season. Steve Mason made 22 saves.

