Jenkins leads Vandy past Alabama, 69-59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - John Jenkins had 20 points and Jeffery Taylor scored 17 to help resurgent Vanderbilt beat Alabama 69-59 Thursday night for its eighth straight win.

The Commodores (14-4, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) turned a six-point deficit into a 23-point lead before giving back some of the cushion when the Crimson Tide (13-5, 2-2) finally started hitting shots.

Vanderbilt limited Alabama to 23-of-70 shooting (32.9 percent) and held leading scorer Tony Mitchell without a point.

Jenkins made 4 of 7 3-pointers and also had seven rebounds. Taylor scored 13 in the second half. Festus Ezeli added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Commodores.

Trevor Releford led Alabama, which had won 10 straight SEC home games, with 14 points and freshman Levi Randolph had 13. JaMychal Green managed just six points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the final seconds.

Mitchell missed all eight field goal attempts.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.