Middle Tennessee beats Arkansas State 59-46

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Kerry Hammonds scored 13 points and Middle Tennessee played stifling second half defense en route to a 59-46 win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.

Marcos Knight scored 12 points and J.T. Sulton had 10 for Middle Tennessee, who held Arkansas State to just 5 of 23 shooting in the second half.

Arkansas State (8-12, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) finished at 32.6 percent (15 of 46) from the field and 25 percent (3 of 12) from 3-point range.

Arkansas State led 42-39 in the second half before the Blue Raiders scored six straight points to take a 48-39 lead. Middle Tennessee led by at least seven for the remainder of the game.

Middle Tennessee (18-2, 7-0) shot 45.3 percent (24 of 53) from the field, including 48 percent (12 of 25) in the second half where they outscored the Red Wolves 28-18.

Marcus Hooten led Arkansas State with 15.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.