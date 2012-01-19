Principal: "We have to protect every student in our county."

FORT OGLETHORPE, WALKER COUNTY (WRCB)-- A Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School student is causing a stir over a Facebook post.



A handful of students gathered to protest in support of senior Jordan Rouse.



School officials say he made a rap video, alluding to having a gun, in response to two other videos made from other students at Ringgold and Heritage.



Officials told him to take it down and banned him from the Ringgold-Heritage basketball game.



He didn't take the video down and then showed up at the game, leaving officials with no choice but to take action.

"I think he made a horrific mistake and I hope that everyone will realize that consequences have to follow horrific mistakes," Principal Terry Vandiver says. "We have to protect every student in our county."



Rouse says it's a misunderstanding.

"We was just poking fun at each other," he says. "It's not like we was really gonna go there and shoot them."



The senior chose to bypass a disciplinary hearing and attend Gateway, an alternative school.



Officials say he'll be monitored for the next nine weeks and will have the opportunity to return to LFO.

