12th Avenue meth bust nets 6 arrests - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

12th Avenue meth bust nets 6 arrests

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police say six people are behind bars following a meth bust on 12th Avenue Thursday.

Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig tells Channel 3, officers were called to the 4200 block of the area for a narcotics complaint, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Hartwig says police found several items used to make meth.

He says the discovery led to the following arrests: 38-year-old Angel Jewell, 26-year-old Jennifer Smith, 58-year-old David Smith, 41-year-old Tracy Brown, 36-year-old William Skinner, and 34-year-old Howard Taylor.

All six are charged with initiating manufacture of methamphetamine.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.