12th Avenue meth bust nets 6 arrests

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police say six people are behind bars following a meth bust on 12th Avenue Thursday.

Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig tells Channel 3, officers were called to the 4200 block of the area for a narcotics complaint, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Hartwig says police found several items used to make meth.

He says the discovery led to the following arrests: 38-year-old Angel Jewell, 26-year-old Jennifer Smith, 58-year-old David Smith, 41-year-old Tracy Brown, 36-year-old William Skinner, and 34-year-old Howard Taylor.



All six are charged with initiating manufacture of methamphetamine.