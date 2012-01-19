Police seeking North Market Walgreens robbery suspects

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police Investigators are seeking help in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Walgreens on North Market Street on Friday, January 13.



Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig said that one of the suspects approached a woman and demanded her car keys. Being afraid, gave up the keys.



The suspects fled the area in the victim's vehicle, which Hartwig said was recovered by police on Wednesday.



The first suspect is a black male, tall, with a medium build and shoulder length dreadlocks who was wearing a tan short sleeved polo shirt and khaki pants. The second suspect was a black male with a medium build wearing dark clothing.



Officials provided Channel 3 Eyewitness News with a photo of each suspect taken from surveillance camera footage.



Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects or the robbery is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.