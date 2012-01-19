Suspect in Eastdale shooting captured in Atlanta

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police detectives have identified 35-year-old Kaylon Bailey as the suspect who shot Kima Evans at 1706 Cambridge Drive on Friday, January 13.

Bailey is currently in custody in Atlanta, awaiting extradition back to Chattanooga.



Officers found Evans sitting in a car in the driveway of the Cambridge Drive home, shot multiple times in the abdomen.



He was taken to Erlanger Medical Center for emergency surgery, and is still listed in critical condition.



Bailey will be charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.