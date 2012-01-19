Terrell Owens heads indoors for return to pro football

ALLEN, Texas (AP) - Terrell Owens is going indoors for his return to professional football.

The six-time Pro Bowl receiver and former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga star has accepted an offer to be a player and will have some ownership stake in the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League.

The Wranglers, who open their season Feb. 25 at home, extended the offer to Owens last month. They posted on their website Thursday that they're excited to announce it was official.

In a video message on his Twitter page, Owens exclaimed he's "headed back to Texas." He ends his short clip saying, "Allen, Texas, I'll see you in the end zone."

The 38-year-old Owens didn't get any NFL offers to play last season after surgery on his left knee. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2006-08.

