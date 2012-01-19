VW continues Star Wars theme with "Bark Side" ad

(WRCB) - Everyone has different reasons for watching the Super Bowl.

For many of us, it's the ads.

Volkswagen is hoping to wow us again! The auto company has released a teaser of their 2012 Super Bowl ad, "Bark Side" featuring a chorus of dogs performing "Imperial March" from Star Wars.

The German automaker is riding off its success from last year's "Little Darth Vader" commercial.