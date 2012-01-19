Dolly Parton plans Nashville water/snow park

By JOE EDWARDS

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Dolly Parton plans a water-snow park in Nashville, described as the first of its kind in the country.

It will join her theme park and a water park in Pigeon Forge, about 190 miles away in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee.

The planned $50 million venture will be a partnership with Gaylord Entertainment, which owns the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and the Grand Ole Opry country music show in Nashville.

The 114-acre park is projected to open as early as summer 2014 with an expected 500,000 visitors in the first full season. It's expected to hire 450 full and part-time employees.

Parton's Dollywood theme park and Splash Country attract approximately four million visitors yearly.

