Bradley Deputy catches convenience store theft suspects

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A Bradley County sheriff's deputy on patrol Wednesday night observed a man run from a convenience store to an automobile which then sped away on APD 40. The deputy noticed the man was carrying a black bag and a subsequent traffic stop led to recovery of the bag and its contents.



Inside were cartons of Camel and Marlboro cigarettes that a clerk for Harry's Food Market on APD 40 confirmed were stolen from the store. Also recovered were a 13 inch TV and a DVD player, both stolen from a CVS Pharmacy on APD 40.



Through additional investigation it was learned a second DVD player was taken from the pharmacy but had been sold to an unknown individual.



The vehicle's passenger, 20-year-old Matthew Lee Howell, was charged with two counts of theft under $500 and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.



The driver, a 17-year-old female, was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center where petitions were filed charging her with two counts of theft under $500.