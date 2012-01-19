Local man wears wig and poses as dead sister for drugs

(AP) - An East Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of wearing a wig and makeup to pick up his dead sister's Xanax and hydrocodone prescriptions.

Athens police said charges against 36-year-old Douglas Gregory Nichols of Athens include prescription fraud.

Police told the Daily Post-Athenian that Nichols twice tried to disguise himself to pick up prescriptions that belonged to his deceased sister. The first time was shortly after she died.

Sgt. Detective Heith Willis said investigators are "assuming he was doing that to look more like the relative."

Willis said Nichols' first attempt worked, but on the second try pharmacy staff recognized he wasn't the right person.

Nichols was arrested Tuesday. He was being held on a bond of more than $500,000. A jailer said records do not show an attorney.

