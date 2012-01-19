Georgia teen charged with stealing $20,000 worth of scrap metal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia teen charged with stealing $20,000 worth of scrap metal

CALHOUN, GA (WRCB) -- An 18-year-old Cartersville man was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with stealing approximately twenty thousand dollars worth of scrap metal and transporting it across state lines to Murfreesboro to a recycling center.

Calhoun police chief Garry Moss says the owner of a local business noticed Saturday that a large pile of scrap metal had been removed from his property. Surveillance tapes showed three men loading the metal into a Penske truck and leaving the lot.   

Detectives were able to uncover the identity of one of the suspects after the stolen metal was tracked through Chattanooga to a recycling center in Murfreesboro.

Nicholas Lee Taylor was arrested and transported to the Gordon County Jail to faces charges of felony theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

"We expect more arrest to follow in the coming weeks as detectives continue to follow leads in an attempt to locate all the parties involved in this matter," said Chief Moss.

