Parking problem at proposed downtown Chattanooga apartments

Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press
(Times Free Press) -- A proposed downtown Chattanooga apartment complex faces problems as developers try to find tenant parking.

Kevin Boehm, broker for the Raines Group, said Wednesday that no parking has been designated yet for an 11-story, 74-unit apartment complex to be located within the old Chattanooga Bank Building at Eighth and Market streets.

"There's parking; you have to figure out how to access it," he said. "That's our challenge."

Boehm is handling the property acquisition for Ray Moss Development Inc., which plans to spend $7 million to renovate the historic building.

