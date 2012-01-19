Group pays geeks to move downtown

(Times Free Press) - The Scenic City is offering hard cash to "geeks" like programmers and network specialists who move to Chattanooga, provided they agree to stay awhile.

Qualified geeks could receive up to $11,250 in exchange for moving to one of Chattanooga's historic downtown neighborhoods for five years, in a program modeled after the city's ArtsMove program that drew two dozen artists to the Southside.

Initially, the Lyndhurst Foundation is funding up to 10 full-time developers and system administrators who move downtown. They will receive a $10,000 forgivable mortgage and a lump sum of $1,250 for moving expenses -- if they currently live outside a 50-mile radius of the city.

"This is about attracting talent," said Sheldon Grizzle, air traffic controller at The Company Lab. "If we don't make a very concerted effort now, all the stuff we're doing on the business creation side could be essentially fruitless."

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.