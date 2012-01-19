UPDATED: TN House passes amendment banning income tax

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

(WRCB/AP) – A new amendment passed by state lawmakers could permanently ban income taxes in Tennessee.

The state House passed the "No State Income Tax" amendment Thursday morning by a vote of 73-17. The companion legislation passed the Senate last year. The measure must now be approved by a two-thirds vote of both chambers in the next General Assembly before it's placed on the ballot in 2014.

The lack of a state income tax has been one of the major draws for business recruited to the Volunteer State.

"Great to see the state house vote to make explicit Tennessee's constitutional ban on an income tax," Lieutenant Governor Ron Ramsey tweeted shortly after the vote.

Opponents of the legislation say it's unnecessary because the state constitution already bans an income tax and that the measure is politically motivated.

However, Republican sponsor Glen Casada of Franklin says a judge could decide otherwise concerning the constitutionality of an income tax and that the legislation is needed to "make it clear it is not constitutional."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.