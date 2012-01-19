Atlanta mayor recaps first 2 years in office

By ERRIN HAINES

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed recapped his first two years in office and touted his plans on economic development and job creation at the annual State of the City breakfast on Thursday.

Reed announced to the audience that the city's economic development agency is getting a new name and new direction. The Atlanta Development Authority will now be known as Invest Atlanta. Reed said the changes are meant to reflect the city's focus on business creation, attraction, retention and expansion to create jobs and generate tax revenue.

The mayor says Invest Atlanta will continue to help residents buy homes, issue bonds and incentives for new development and provide small business loans. He says it will also put a strong focus on attracting new investment, international trade and innovation and entrepreneurship.

