Hamilton County to unload land for low minimum bids

(Times Free Press) -- For as little as $100, someone could own a lot in the 300 block of Depot Street in Soddy-Daisy.

For $500, a house at 1808 Crabtree Road in Hixson is within reach.

The highest minimum bid on any of the 90 parcels open for sealed bids in this year's county property sale is $2,500 for a commercial building at 2301 Milne St. in Chattanooga, records show. Only three of the properties on a list approved Wednesday by the Hamilton County Commission require a minimum bid of $1,000 or more.

The sale takes place in late February.

