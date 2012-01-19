Former Rep. Ty Cobb to seek new state Senate seat

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Democrat Ty Cobb, a Columbia firefighter and former state representative, says he will run for a new Senate seat created in Tennessee's redistricting process.

Cobb's announcement Thursday follows a decision by Republican state Rep. Joey Hensley of Hohenwald to run for the new Senate District 28 seat representing Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Perry and Wayne counties.

Cobb defeated a Republican incumbent to win his state House seat in 2008, but lost his re-election bid to another GOP candidate in 2010.

The House district was redrawn this year to move more Democratic areas into a neighboring seat currently held by Democratic Rep. David Shepard of Dickson, making another bid for the lower chamber more problematic for the 33-year-old Cobb.

Cobb said his platform will include job creation and education.

