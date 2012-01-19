Former Rep. Ty Cobb to seek new state Senate seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Democrat Ty Cobb, a Columbia firefighter and former state representative, says he will run for a new Senate seat created in Tennessee's redistricting process.
Cobb's announcement Thursday follows a decision by Republican state Rep. Joey Hensley of Hohenwald to run for the new Senate District 28 seat representing Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Perry and Wayne counties.
Cobb defeated a Republican incumbent to win his state House seat in 2008, but lost his re-election bid to another GOP candidate in 2010.
The House district was redrawn this year to move more Democratic areas into a neighboring seat currently held by Democratic Rep. David Shepard of Dickson, making another bid for the lower chamber more problematic for the 33-year-old Cobb.
Cobb said his platform will include job creation and education.
