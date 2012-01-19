2 added to Hamilton County Most Wanted

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Hamilton County has added two men to its 12 Most Wanted list.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Madri Roberson and 26-year-old Michael Anthony McCullough are both wanted for aggravated and domestic assault, among other charges.

Roberson's last known address is on Greenview Drive; McCullough's on Rosemont Drive.

If you have any information call police.