2 added to Hamilton County Most Wanted - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2 added to Hamilton County Most Wanted

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Madri Roberson Christopher Madri Roberson
Michael Anthony McCullough Michael Anthony McCullough

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Hamilton County has added two men to its 12 Most Wanted list.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Madri Roberson and 26-year-old Michael Anthony McCullough are both wanted for aggravated and domestic assault, among other charges.

Roberson's last known address is on Greenview Drive; McCullough's on Rosemont Drive.

If you have any information call police.

