Gang round up successful

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A gang roundup in Chattanooga is successful.

The Chattanooga Area Gang Enforcement, along with several other agencies, arrested 4 people on gang related charges.

Eight others were locked up on other charges and 6 warrants were served.

Many citations were also issued.

