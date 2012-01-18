Body found in Kimball parking lot - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Body found in Kimball parking lot

KIMBALL, MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Kimball parking lot.

The body was found in a car this morning, parked outside Lowe's Home Improvement on Dixie Lee Center Road.

The Kimball Police Department is investigating and is expected to release more information Thursday morning.

