Braves bringing Heyward, Freeman and Gearrin to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/Braves) -- The annual Atlanta Braves Caravan is breaking out a the big guns for its 2012 stop in Chattanooga.

The team announced Thursday that first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Jason Heyward and newly-hired hitting coach Greg Walker are scheduled to join Rhea County High graduate Cory Gearrin for a two-hour event on Thursday, February 9.

This year's visit will be a lunch stop at Taco Mac in Downtown Chattanooga from 11:30-1:30 p.m. ET. The event will feature a question and answer period and an autograph session.

The team's two-week tour throughout the Southeast will cover more than 3,000 miles, including the afternoon stop in the Scenic City. On each day of Caravan, Braves players, coaches, and executives will make community appearances, including visits to local schools, hospitals, military bases, and businesses.

Atlanta Braves coaches and players participating in each day of Caravan will be announced at a later date.

2012 Atlanta Braves Caravan

Thursday, February 9 – Chattanooga



Braves scheduled to participate include: Jason Heyward, Freddie Freeman, Cory Gearrin, and Greg Walker

• 11:30-1:30pm Chattanooga Power Lunch – Q & A and Autograph Signing

Taco Mac

423 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402