Titans promote Reinfeldt to COO, Webster to GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have promoted general manager Mike Reinfeldt to senior executive vice president and chief operating officer and moved Ruston Webster to general manager.

The Titans announced the moves Wednesday.

Reinfeldt had been general manager the past five seasons. Webster had been vice president of player personnel the past two seasons after being hired away from Seattle. The Titans also have promoted Lake Dawson to vice president of player personnel.

Owner Bud Adams said in a release that Reinfeldt will oversee the entire organization, while Webster will be in charge of football operations.

Adams says he wanted someone in place to oversee the franchise in Nashville and called this the best of both worlds since Webster was a finalist for the general manager job given to Reinfeldt in 2007.

