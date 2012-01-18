Really? Rob Lowe tweets Peyton Manning will retire

INDIANAPOLIS (WRCB) -- Rob Lowe is taking on another role - pigskin prognosticator.

The actor lit up social media Wednesday when he tweeted that Peyton Manning was done. Lowe said he'd heard from "my people" that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback would retire later in the day.

No official word yet from Manning, the 35-year-old star who missed this season with a neck injury. But ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted that Manning's father, Archie, laughed at Lowe's report and said it wasn't true.

Lowe currently is on the NBC hit "Parks and Recreation" that's set in Indiana. He's also friends with Colts owner Jim Irsay - Lowe was the first person Irsay followed on Twitter.

Irsay tweeted his response to Lowe, saying "sources" say Lowe will star in an "epic remake" of a porn movie.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.