Bama announces hiring of Nussmeier, Thompson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has hired Doug Nussmeier as offensive coordinator and brought Lance Thompson back to coach outside linebackers.

Nussmeier directed Washington's offense the past three seasons.

He replaces Jim McElwain, who left to become head coach at Colorado State after helping the Crimson Tide win its second national championship in three years.

Nussmeier worked with quarterback Jake Locker, a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans.

Washington's offense scored 57 touchdowns and 431 points last season, the second-highest totals in school history behind only the 1991 national championship team. Sophomore Keith Price broke school records for passing touchdowns (33), completion percentage (66.9) and passing efficiency rating (161.9).

Thompson also coached outside linebackers for Alabama in 2007 and 2008 before spending three seasons at Tennessee.

