Hamilton teachers overwhelmingly approve early school start date

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Despite increasingly vocal complaints about starting school long before summer's end, Hamilton County teachers love their week-long fall break, and are unwilling to push back the beginning of classes.

In a recent survey of certified and full-time classified employees, more than 2700 responded. An overwhelming majority (88 percent) preferred a calendar that would require teachers to report on August 1st, with an August 10 class start date. The plan, called "Draft # 1," allows a fall break of October 8-12. This calendar is similar to the one used this year, and in recent years by Hamilton County schools.

An alternative plan (Draft # 2) would have required teachers to report on August 8, with the first day of classes set for August 17. The October fall break would have been eliminated. Only 12 percent of school district employees chose this plan. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lee McDade told Eyewitness News, "We gave them the opportunity to make their choice, and it looks like they want to keep their fall break."

Both calendar proposals listed May 24, 2013 as the last day of school.

School Board members are expected to approve "Draft #1" as the official 2012-13 school calendar at their monthly meeting on Thursday.