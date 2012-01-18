Target tries to fill void left by Food Lion

Cory Wallen, consumables team leader at the Hixson Target store, checks on stock. Both Chattanooga Targets will expand their food sections. Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) -- Local Target stores will raise their food offerings 40 percent by July.

The Highway 153 and Gunbarrel Road Targets will start offering hundreds of new items, including prepackaged produce, meat, bakery and deli products. The expanded selection will offer 90 percent of the food categories in SuperTarget stores.

In the wake of last week's announcement that Food Lion is closing more than two-thirds of its area supermarkets, the upscale discounter is trying to take a bigger bite of the grocery dollar. The expanded selections at Target will offer 90 percent of the food categories in SuperTarget stores.

The Hixson store started renovations in December and should finish by the end of March.

