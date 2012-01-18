Scottsboro police officer suspended for public intoxication

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) -- Scottsboro Police had one of their own arrested for public intoxication.

It happened over the weekend in the town of Stevenson.

The arrest came just two months after four officers were suspended for illegally using and distributing steroids.

Neither chief from Stevenson or Scottsboro would release any details about the incident. However, reports obtained by WAFF 48 News revealed the officer was arrested with an underage 19-year-old girl also charged with public intoxication and a 22-year-old woman who faces DUI charges.

