UPDATED: Medical Examiner ID's body as missing mother

(WRCB) - The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed the body found Sunday is that of missing mother Erika Whaley.

"They told it was confirmed that the body found in my grandfather's house was my sister," said Whaley's sister, Sandra Whaley Lowrance.

Two days after police discovered a woman's body in a home on Ocoee Street, we now know it was 25-year-old Erika Whaley, missing since September.

"She'd probably been there about as long as she'd been missing," said Lowrance, who says police described Whaley's body as being decomposed.

The mother of four was staying a women's shelter and seen getting into a red truck just before she disappeared.

While the medical examiner found no signs of foul play, a cause of death will not be released until toxicology results are in.

"I don't really know, and I hope we find out," said Lowrance, "but then again, sometimes maybe it's better not to know."

Whaley's sister says she struggled with pill addictions, but she hopes she'll be remembered as a mother, who loved her boys.

"We told them she was sick, and that she is going to be with Jesus, and she'll be watching out for them in heaven," said Lowrance.

