Murray County father charged with killing infant daughter

Working Together For You

(Times Free Press) -- A Murray County Grand Jury indicted a man on murder charges earlier this week in the death of his infant daughter in 2010.

Isaac Whaley has been charged with murder and cruelty to children 2nd degree, according to the Murray County Clerk of Court.

Whaley brought his 4-month-old daughter, Jaidyn, to the hospital on Nov. 17, 2010 with a head injury, authorities said. She died two days later at T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital in Chattanooga.

Months later, Jaidyn's death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. But the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been investigating her case since she died, said Special Agent Greg Ramey earlier in January.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.