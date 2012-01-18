Gordon Lee High School secretary arrested for alleged theft - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gordon Lee High School secretary arrested for alleged theft

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
WALKER COUNTY, GA -

(Times Free Press) -- A Gordon Lee High School secretary was arrested on January 10th on charges of stealing money from the school fund which included money raised in honor of a student killed in a car accident.

Lorrie Edwards was charged with theft by taking after she turned herself in to the Walker County jail, Chickamauga Police Chief Michael Haney said.

Police began to investigate the missing funds in November after more than $2,000 was reported to be missing.

The missing money included funds raised in honor of Jordan Queen.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

