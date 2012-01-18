Bicycle trailer recalled

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chariot Carriers is recalling its bicycle trailers and bicycle trailer conversion kits.

The trailer's hitch mechanisms can crack and break, causing the trailer to detach from the bicycle.

That risks injury to the child inside.

There's been 24 reports of this happening worldwide, but no one has reported any injuries.

If you have one of these trailers, call Chariot Carriers for a free repair kit at 800-262-8651, or visit the firm's website .