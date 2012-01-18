District Attorney needs help locating pair of witnesses

(WRCB) -- The Hamilton County District Attorney needs your help in locating two witnesses to a traffic accident. Back on On March 26, 2011 at around 12:50 a.m., a red 1997 Honda Passport ran off the roadway at the intersection of 5900 Lake Resort Terrace and Queen Mary Drive.



The driver steered out of the ditch, overcorrecting as he did, and the SUV drove from the right side of the roadway to the left side, where it went into the woods and rolled over at least once. The driver exited and ran away on foot.



A nearby resident heard the accident and went to the location and spoke with two men who stated that they saw the driver leave on foot.



Those two witnesses did not leave their names and had left the scene before Chattanooga Police arrived.



The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office is asking that if anyone knows how to get in touch with the witnesses to the crash to please call them at (423) 209-7400.