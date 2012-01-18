Cold temps move in to the Tennessee Valley

(WRCB) - Put the coat on as you are heading out today.

With the rain now gone, the "cold" part of the cold front will be moving in today.

Highs will stay in the mid-40s with light north winds creating wind chill values in the upper-30s.

Tonight, colder air will move in with lows dropping into the 20s. Tomorrow afternoon, however, we will begin a nice warm up that will take us into the mid-50s with lots of sunshine until tomorrow night.

Then we may see a few light showers late Thursday night.

Warm weather (50s and 60s) will stay with us through the weekend along with a chance of a few stray showers each day of the forecast.

