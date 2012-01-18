Car crash victims identified as involved in purse snatching - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Car crash victims identified as involved in purse snatching

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY -

(Times Free Press) -- Two people involved in a car crash Tuesday are said to have been involved in an East Ridge robbery and will face various charges, police said.

Donald Ward, 45, will be charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy, East Ridge police spokesman Officer Erik Hopkins said.

Suzanne Ward, 42, will be charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, and registration law. She will also be charged with an outstanding warrant for theft through the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Hopkins said.

At about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, East Ridge police responded to the parking lot of the Salvation Army Store at 4104 Ringgold Road. Witnesses told police that a white male and white female driving a blue four-door sedan took a woman's purse before fleeing the scene, Hopkins said.

