Billboards aren't scenic, Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield says - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Billboards aren't scenic, Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield says

Posted: Updated:
Workers install a new billboard on Volkswagen Drive. The billboard is one of three being installed next to the road. / Doug Strickland. Chattanooga Times Free Press. Workers install a new billboard on Volkswagen Drive. The billboard is one of three being installed next to the road. / Doug Strickland. Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - Billboards are popping up alongside a new but unopened stretch of Volkswagen Drive and Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield says the city's plan for a "scenic corridor" has been "degraded."

But there's nothing he can do to stop it.

"The most disturbing point in the matter is that the area now being degraded would have been protected if not for resistance and delay in the city's annexation plans," Littlefield, who is out of town, said in an email. "In settling the lawsuits, annexation of the area in question does not become effective until the end of this year."

 

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.