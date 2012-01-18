UPDATED: 'Don't Say Gay' bill to be delayed in committee

(AP) - The sponsor of a measure that seeks to ban Tennessee public schools from teaching about gay issues says he plans to delay a vote on the proposal.

The legislation, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, is sponsored by Republican Rep. Joey Hensley of Hohenwald and was scheduled to be heard Wednesday in the House Education Subcommittee.

But Hensley said two Republicans on the panel "weren't very familiar with it" and wanted more time to review the proposal.

The companion bill passed the Senate last year. It limits all sexually related instruction to "natural human reproduction science" in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Hensley said he plans to amend the House version to say the same, and believes it will pass.

Opponents of the legislation fear it would prevent teachers and others from speaking out against the bullying of gay teens.

Online:

Read HB0229 at http://capitol.tn.gov

