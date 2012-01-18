Lundqvist shuts out Predators, Rangers win 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) - Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and the New York Rangers stayed atop the NHL standings with a 3-0 victory over Nashville that stopped the Predators' winning streak at five games on Tuesday night.

The Predators, who beat the New York Islanders 3-1 on Monday, have won eight of 10. The Rangers had lost two of three entering Tuesday's game, and still haven't quite broken out of a scoring slump. New York has averaged about two goals in 12 games since Christmas.

John Mitchell scored midway through the second period and defenseman Dan Girardi had a goal in the first.

Ryan Callahan was awarded a goal when he dived to try to knock the puck into the empty net in the final minute, and Martin Erat dived on top of him.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.