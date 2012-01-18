Ringgold retires Brandon Born's number 33

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WRCB) -- Already a member of two of the most exclusive clubs at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Brandon Born is now in rarified air at his high school alma mater.

Surrounded by family, friends and former teammates, the UTC great had his No. 33 prep jersey retired during a ceremony at Ringgold High School on Tuesday night.

"This is where it all started, in the Ringgold High School Gymnasium, so this is probably the biggest honor I've ever gotten as a basketball player," said Born, who was inducted into the UTC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001 and named to the Mocs' McKenzie Arena 25th Anniversary Team in 2008. "It's great to be remembered and honored when you're still alive and have your family and friends enjoy it with you. It's just been awesome."

Born said the conversation about retiring his jersey actually started about four years ago, but several circumstances made it hard to nail down a date until this year.

Assistant principal J.R. Jones and athletic director Robert Akins presented Born with his encased No. 33 jersey and celebrated a lengthy list of accomplishments on both the college and prep hardwood before the Tigers' win over Heritage.

The 6-foot-5 forward is still Chattanooga's all-time leader in 3-point percentage (.447) and ranks second on the school's career scoring list. His name resides in the top ten of eleven different UTC career records in the Division I era.

"It's definitely surreal when you see it," Born said of seeing his encased jersey. "It's a little sad because you realize it's the last time I'll be on the court being recognized.

"But I had some former teammates here, my kids and my mom and dad got to see it, so it turned out to be a great night."