UPDATE: Hwy 27 project a headache for commuters

(WRCB) -- Major construction on Highway 27 will be sure to snarl traffic during your morning and afternoon commute. The Tennessee Department of Transportation's $102 million project will widen lanes and eliminate exits between Whitehall Road and Manning Road.

We are told the on and exit ramps don't meet strict highway codes.

TDOT's command central had to closely monitor a four-mile traffic back up this morning after two wrecks in the construction zone

A spokesperson tells Channel 3 Eyewitness News that drivers should start planning for alternate routes now.

Jennifer Flynn said, "I am hoping it will improve because there were several factors going against us this morning"

According to Chattanooga police records, last year there were 11 accidents on Hwy 27 between downtown and Signal Mountain Blvd.

This project is supposed to greatly reduce those numbers.

Flynn said, "If it doesn't we will have to look at getting out there and tweaking the traffic control."

William Copeland of Nooga-Q restaurant travels from Soddy-Daisy every morning and says he's not ready for a new daily commute.

"No I'm not, but hopefully I'll be prepared for it in the days to come," he says.

Copeland hopes the traffic mess would equal success for his business.

Many of the alternate routes around the construction lead to Signal mountain Blvd and will pass right by his restaurant.

"Well hopefully it will be a blessing. Maybe we will get more cars through here and hopefully increase our sales."

Also within the next several weeks, TDOT will open a U.S. 27 project information office on Signal Mtn. Blvd and launch a project-specific website, where the members of the public can view plans and access current project information.

In addition, those desiring further project updates will have the opportunity to sign up for text messages and/or Twitter alerts on the project.

You can visit www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway for information on T-DOT projects.