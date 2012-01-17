TVA gets $1 billion under leaseback deal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA gets $1 billion under leaseback deal

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Photo by Angela Lewis / Chattanooga Times Free Press .
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority announced today that it will receive $1 billion from a private investment firm which will buy and then lease back to TVA a new combined cycle gas plant near Rogersville, Tenn.

The arrangement will help limit TVA borrowing needed to complete the 880-megawatt gas plant being built at the site of the soon-to-be idled John Sevier coal plant.

TVA will lease the new gas plant, scheduled for completion this spring, to a limited liability company known as John Sevier Combined Cycle Generation LLC. The 30-year arrangement is the largest yet of TVA's leaseback deals for gas-fired and combustion turbine plants.

"The use of lease-purchase financing gives us greater financial flexibility as we pursue a number of significant capital projects to realize our vision of providing cleaner energy," TVA Chief Financial Officer John Thomas said in a statement today. "As a supplement to traditional bond financing, the use of lease financing can help hold down costs and rates for our customers."

