Tenn. Senate GOP errors force redistricting plan to come back

(Times Free Press) -- After passing their first redistricting plan in Tennessee history last week, state Republican leaders are having to recall the measure because of "technical" glitches, according to lawmakers and aides.

"I just heard there was some technical mistake on the Senate side," House Majority Leader Gerald McCormick, R-Chattanooga, said. "I'm just glad it's not on the House side."

Adam Kleinheider, spokesman for Republican Speaker Ron Ramsey of Blountville did not address questions posed by the Times Free Press about the matter today.

When the bill was passing the Senate on Friday, there were questions whether Senate Republicans inadvertently left western Tennessee's Tipton County out of Senate District 32 as a result of an amendment. The amendment makes no mention of Tipton but includes various precincts in Shelby County.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.